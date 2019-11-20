EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown a confrontational approach which has, until recently, been absent from Canadian behaviour.
One of these comments came from sports commentator Don Cherry, just before Remembrance Day, when he spoke about the importance of wearing the poppy. His comments were seen as anti-immigrant speaking of those who have come to Canada and enjoy what he described as “our way of life.”
The tone is in keeping with Cherry’s earlier bombastic and confrontational style — a style that has generated plenty of attention for Cherry over the years.
Around the same time, motorists in some Victoria, B.C. neighbourhoods received notes on their windshields, criticizing their choice of vehicles.
“You are the PROBLEM,” the notes read.
While Cherry’s comments and the notes on windshields have resulted in plenty of attention, they both suffer from the same flaw. They generate more heat than light.
The accusatory tone in both messages is unlikely to accomplish anything other than a short-lived outcry.
While people are able to change their opinions and change their behaviour, such changes seldom if ever come because of derogatory comments.
— Black Press