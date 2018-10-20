EDITORIAL: To plump, or not to plump your vote

General voting day for the municipal elections is Saturday.

By now, hopefully most voters have their minds made up as to who will get their “x” on the ballot.

Municipal elections are unique in that it’s an opportunity for the electorate to choose multiple people for the same positions.

Of course, we would normally only get one choice for mayor (or regional director) but this year, we don’t due to no one running against incumbent mayor Andy Adams. However, when it comes to council, there are more options.

Campbell River residents will elect six council members. As such, voters are allowed to choose up to six candidates. The key words here are “up to.”

And that’s where voting strategically comes in… even when parties are not involved.

Voters are allowed to select as many candidates as there are seats on the respective councils, but should they?

Some strategists say no. They recommend “plumping” – voting only for the candidate(s) you really want to see elected. According to “pro-plumping” strategists, by giving a vote to someone you really don’t care about, simply to fill the ballot, weakens the position of those you really do want in.

Others say by not using all your allotted votes, the chances of someone you adamantly oppose getting in, increases.

To plump, or not to plump? That is the question.

By those two arguments, the most logical decision would be to vote for your favourites, as well as anyone other than those you adamantly oppose. You may still end up with fewer than the maximum, but at least you will not be paving the way to a “back door entry” for someone with whose views you completely disagree.

Whichever system you choose on Saturday, we simply urge you to choose.

We encourage everyone to gather as much information as there is available – and there is a plethora of information available – and make an educated choice, whichever way you vote.

Being uneducated, with all the resources available, is not excusable.

Remember, if you choose not to vote, then you have no right to complain about the direction in which your municipality is heading.

– Black Press

Previous story
More convinced than ever that we need a new system

Just Posted

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Don’t let your guard down, fire chief says after two house fires in Willow Point

Two house fires in Willow Point have Campbell River’s fire chief reminding… Continue reading

Veteran hospice doctor credits Campbell River community for its thriving program

Dr. Deb Braithwaite spent 30 years working with Victoria Hospice Society

Risk of falling debris in Zeballos increased ‘tenfold’ following wildfires – geohazard report

Evacuation order that displaced 21 people still in effect

Cole Slaney leads the Campbell River Storm on and off the ice

“He’s always the last off the ice,” said Elizabeth Cudmore, the Campbell… Continue reading

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Feds consulting on national anti-racism strategy behind closed doors

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says people still face systemic racism in some communities

Enbridge aims for mid-November to finish B.C. pipeline repair after blast

A natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned near Prince George caused an explosion and fireball

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean ‘blob’ returns to B.C.’s North Coast

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Most Read