Editorial: Resolving to overcome COVID-19

UN resolutions reflect the notion that we’re in this together

On Thursday, April 2, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for “intensified international co-operation to contain, mitigate and defeat” COVID-19.

Recognizing the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, the resolution, Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), asks that countries work together to tackle the crisis by “exchanging information, scientific knowledge, and best practices, and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization.”

It offers condolences for the lives lost to the virus, and gratitude and support to all frontline health-care workers, medical professionals, scientists and researchers, as well as other essential workers around the world who are working under difficult and challenging circumstances to deal with the pandemic.

It emphasizes the need to respect human rights, stressing there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic.

It renews the UN’s commitment to help people and societies in “special situations, especially the weakest and most vulnerable.”

And it expresses optimism the crisis caused by the COVID-19 can be “mitigated and successfully reversed through leadership and sustained global cooperation and solidarity.”

Surely these sentiments reflect what many of us are feeling and how we are attempting to live as we navigate through these uncertain times, paying utmost attention to restrictions and distancing guidelines intended for the health and safety of ourselves, our loved ones, friends, neighbours, etc.

Through care and co-operation we can overcome COVID-19.

As has been said before – and bears repeating – we are all in this together.

– Black Press

Coronavirus

