The USW went on strike for nearly eight months in a battle against Western Forest Products. (Campbell River Mirror photo)

EDITORIAL: Labour Day takes on bigger meaning in 2020

Labour Day 2020 will be perhaps the most unique Canada has celebrated in modern times.

Labour Day 2020 was perhaps the most unique Canada has celebrated in modern times.

Labour Day, which falls on the first Monday of September—this year it was Sept. 7—honours workers and labour union movements in North America and other Commonwealth countries.

The statutory holiday began officially in Canada in 1894, but originated in 1872 after the Toronto printers’ strike that saw labour unions decriminalized and the national Trade Union Act passed. It was referred to as the “original fight for fairness” according to the Canadian Labour Congress.

In 2020, Labour Day may well stand for the industries, jobs and employees who survived the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, seven million Canadians still didn’t have a job to go back to, and another two million, according to the Canada Labour Congress, were being subsidized by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

The pandemic brought into focus the jobs that counted when the country shut down suddenly. And surprise: a lot of them were trades, as well as health care, food, beverage and retail grocery jobs. The federal essential service list comprised more than 200 jobs, and many of them were trades.

Where once the labour movement fought for a nine-hour work day, fair wages and safer workplaces, the fight for the rest of 2020 and looking forward to 2021 may well be that of survival. The CLC feels strongly that there are lessons to be learned to build a stronger, more resilient economy in Canada. Some of those reforms include social reform, to ensure no one falls through the cracks the way they did in March and April.

Another part of that should be recognizing the importance of the jobs that were deemed essential during a global crisis.

So we hope you enjoyed the unofficial final weekend of summer, but also took some time to celebrate the accomplishments of all the workers that made it through the last five challenging months.

Going forward, let’s remember to support the businesses who supported us when we needed them the most.

– Black Press

labour marketskilled trades

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oh, let’s see, where should I begin?

Just Posted

Quadra fermenter wins $50K in NexStream Tech Challenge

Brandon Pirie with Wild Isle Ferments takes Wildcard category in first annual contest

Campbell River Art+Earth Festival to experiment with technology for sophomore year

Mix of in-person and virtual events planned for Sept. 24-27

Campbell River temperatures expected to be above seasonal average

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday

Watch for increased flows as BC Hydro manages Campbell River system

Flows to increase for maintenance work and annual fish migration considerations

Campbell River RCMP outline the complaints process

Explaining how resolutions are reached could add to collaborative nature between police, public

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

Most Read