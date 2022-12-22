editorial

EDITORIAL: Holiday doesn’t need to be perfect

There’s a lot of excitement during the festive season.

For many, this season, and especially the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday, is the year’s biggest celebration. It’s a time of family and friends enjoying a meal, gift-giving, music, decorations and more.

But the season and the holiday come with high expectations. After all, it’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

The images of the season can put a lot of pressure and stress on those organizing the holiday celebrations.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 52 per cent of Canadians report feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation during this time of year. This is up from roughly one-quarter of Canadians who feel stressed most days, not just during the festive season.

It’s difficult – perhaps impossible – to create the perfect holiday atmosphere.

For some, finances are stretched, especially this year, as inflation is affecting household budgets. Others may be coping with ongoing family tensions which can affect the tone of holiday gatherings. A recent separation, divorce or loss of a loved one can also have an effect on the mood during the holiday season.

Even if none of these elements are present, there is no way to guarantee the day will be flawless.

But the festive season doesn’t have to be about creating a picture-perfect moment. The mood at this time of year should be jubilant, not hectic and overwhelming.

This involves setting realistic goals, making time for rest and relaxation, setting aside differences, taking part in enjoyable activities and reaching out to friends and family members for support.

The festive season can be a wonderful time of the year, even if it isn’t picture-perfect.

— Black Press

ChristmasEditorialsOpinion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CAMERON: B.C. and Alberta are different – but face the same challenges in 2023

Just Posted

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Snowplow tackles snow buildup on Highway 19. Mainroad COntracting photo
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Campbell River Boston Pizza honoured for helping out at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen

Pop-up banner image