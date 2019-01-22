EDITORIAL: Gillette ad challenges men

Recently, Gillette changed their logo and put out a two-minute ad, all about “the best a man can be.”
Although the company has faced some backlash from viewers and consumers, their message seems simple to me. The company is working on changing the way we view boys and men, and explains to people that the way boys are raised creates the men of tomorrow. It is also trying to change the way boys and men see the world around them.
With recent movements against sexual assault and long-time stereotypes of “boys will be boys,” Gillette is trying to change the way people think. They are standing up and saying it’s not OK to punish boys for being weak, it’s not OK to treat women as objects, and it’s not OK to bully and harass other people.
Their objective is commendable. More advertisements need to be made this way. With all of the “sex sells” advertisements we have seen over the past many decades, of course people might be a little shocked to see something so poignant come from Gillette.