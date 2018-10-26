Do something about guns before someone else has to die

There was a story in the paper recently about a man that came home home to find his house ransacked.

When he walked in to see what had happened he was confronted by a stranger with a rifle. It wasn’t long ago that you would never hear of something that disturbing happening in Campbell River or any small town in Canada.

The week before four people were shot to death in New Brunswick. A week before that there was a mass shooting in Toronto. This is not normal. Times have changed.

Ralph Goodale was interviewed about it and said that actually the crime rate has gone down in Canada over the last few years. Maybe so, but the rate of gun violence is on the increase. What can be done about it is the question.

Politicians are always afraid of introducing anything that makes people think that their guns might be taken away. They are afraid to lose votes. There has to be a tipping point somewhere though. At some point they may get more votes if they actually do something about the problem.

We might not be there yet though. We may have to lose more lives before we get there. The four countries in the world that we might want to look at though are Australia, Norway, Japan and the U.K. They have successfully fixed their gun violence problems, mostly by buying back guns from their citizens. They have decreased the number of weapons in their countries in a huge way, while not forcing anyone to give up their guns.

Japan has gone further by requiring anyone who wants a gun to go through psychological testing and character references. In Norway the police and the public work together to stop a gunman before it is too late. In Norway they have had the same number of gun deaths in the last nine years that the U.S.A. has on an average day.

Let’s urge our politicians to do something about this problem before anyone else has to die.

James Anderson

Previous story
The quiet injustice of miscarriage
Next story
Cartoonist’s opinion on flu shots rude and ill-informed

Just Posted

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Campbell River man’s business is bringing old timepieces back to life

Doug Campbell’s favourite clock bought by California clock museum

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Most Read