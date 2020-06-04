Designate the Island as a bubble region

Many countries, regions and including the B.C. government talk of creating “a bubble” to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 spreading. Vancouver Island has been many weeks with no new cases, basically, it’s been eradicated on Vancouver Island.

So why not create a bubble here, as the natural barrier of being an island makes this possible?

Anyone coming here by ferry must arrive early to be tested, possibly a nominal fee charged for testing unless you have a commercial plate and are here on business then fees would be waived. With similar rules around flights.

This would give us the autonomy to move ahead as a “bubble region.”

Dave McLennan

Coronavirus