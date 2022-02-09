Democracy and “My Rights”

LETTERS

Democratic governments are more and more being attacked by small, noisy minorities shouting about “My rights.”

Many of them accuse their legally-elected governments of lack of care for what they want. Good democracies are based on good communities and good communities are based on good families. Anyone who has raised a family knows that each child reaches a point when they want more than their share. They must be taught that a family is a group which works properly only when every member is given due respect and a fair share of what the family can provide. It does not work when a small handful of its members who are louder and bigger grab what they want regardless of everyone else.

Families work only when everyone understands that every right has an equal responsibility. Yes, small, noisy minorities have the right to make a reasonable protest if they feel they have a grudge. But NO they do not have the right to do it by taking away the rights of whole communities to go to work, to drive down the streets where they live, to live in peace. This is not democracy it is bullying and harassment and the people responsible should be held accountable for the total cost to other people.

Young Canadians went to war and risked their lives to enable us to live in a free democratic country. They did not do it so that small, noisy handfuls can trample over their neighbours’ rights.

JFK said to our southern neighbours, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

How would they judge those who believe that democracy is only about what I want? How do you?

Sally Wilson

Campbell River

