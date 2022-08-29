Cyclist asked to turn himself into polic

At about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, while touring Discovery Marina wharf with my wife, dog and friends, a fat tire bicycle cruised between my wife and our tiny dog, catching his leash, jerking my wife, face first, to the ground, breaking her nose and causing many facial abrasions, but worst of all, the force crushed our beloved dog to death.

This coward, to be polite, was pulled from his bike, said “What the hell did I hit,” looked back, got back on his bike and took off.

Luckily we had been talking to the marina manager who, along with a super lady, took care of my wife as I rushed my poor dog to a veterinarian, but it was too late.

An ambulance was called and took my wife to the hospital where she received the best of care. If you are that cyclist, do yourself a favour and turn yourself in to the police as you left the scene of an accident. Video from the wharf is being reviewed and you will be found.

Our sincerest thanks to Ethan and the marina staff, Samantha Kagen, your exceptional paramedics, hospital staff, and staff at the Campbell River Veterinary Hospital.

Ivan Johnston

Trail, BC

