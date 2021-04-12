Clarifying a misconception about passing cyclists

The cycling community sincerely appreciates the coverage your paper is providing to cycling infrastructure planning.

I feel it’s necessary to point out that the caption for the photo on the March 31 cover appears to reinforce the common and dangerous misconception that drivers should not be crossing the centre line to pass cyclists. Most of our roads are narrow enough that crossing the centre line is in fact the only way to pass at a safe distance.

The ICBC driver’s handbook on page 87 reads “On a narrow road, wait for a clear, straight stretch that will allow you to pull out and give the cyclist room.

Remember, you are allowed to cross a single solid yellow line when passing a cyclist, provided you can do it safely.

Kevin Penner

Campbell RiverCycling