Can Ukraine hold on much longer?

The war in Ukraine continues to grind on, which in some ways is good news for the Ukrainians.

Prior to the actual invasion a year ago this February, most observers probably wouldn’t have put much stock in the Ukrainian armed forces surviving for more than a few months but here we are a year later and they’ve not only held on but have pushed back significantly. It’s hard to know what exactly is happening but by all accounts – and by that I mean the international media – the Ukrainians are holding fast and, in fact, the Russians appear to be in disarray. It’s hard to be fully confident in the reports I read or listen to on the BBC and the Guardian, for example, but they all paint a picture of a Russian invasion that is falling apart. There are also reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin hearing the pitter-patter of little feet (to borrow a Howie Meeker hockey analogy). It all seems too incredible given the sheer might of the Russian armed forces. But the story seems to be that the invasion has stalled and Putin has no way out of this without losing face. Which is prolonging the war as much as anything.

I’m disappointed but not surprised by China’s seeming endorsement of the Russian president. But, of course, China has a vested interest in legitimizing the annexation of land that is claimed to have been part of the larger nation. Ahem, Taiwan.

But I wonder how much of all this is as it seems? Does Putin have reason to fear conspirators? Is the Russian economy as fragile as some have intimated? Does China really endorse the Russian invasion? What are they actually talking about behind closed doors?

China has vast economic interests in the world now. If the democratic West turns its back on Chinese goods, it’s going to hurt their economy badly.

And that’s where we have a significant influence on China’s behaviour. Boycotting Chinese goods may be hard because they are so pervasive now but maybe it’s time to look in that direction.

Of course the West has brought China’s animosity upon themselves. After decades – nay, centuries – of arrogant domination of the world’s economy and geopolitics, we now have to contend with the fact that a lot of people don’t like us and our legacy of imperialism. China and Russia look like bullies to us but they are seen as being on the same side as the oppressed by many developing nations. And there’s more than a few who would be happy to see the West get a comeuppance.

None of which matters to Ukraine right now. They have to hold on and indications are that unless the West promises support for the longer term, Ukraine could soon lose the war of attrition with an invader that doesn’t seem to care much for the rights of its own citizens.

The Russian invasion has failed in its objective to counter NATO because it has, in fact, strengthened NATO. Russia’s actions have forced Finland and Sweden to throw their lot in with NATO. And it looks like a wise move.

So, the conflict grinds on but for how much longer?

