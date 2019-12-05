Campbell River’s Big Truck Parade garners rave reviews

My wife and I live in Merville and on this evening we decided to take our two grandchildren who live in Campbell River to see the lighted Big Truck Parade.

To put it mildly, we were totally blown away by the number of beautifully-decorated trucks, loaders, buses, motorhomes, boats and emergency vehicles. Our hats go off to the people who did all this – what an extraordinary amount of community spirit.

We were part of the very large crowd in Tyee Plaza and around Spirit Square. We loved the ambience with all the volunteer groups giving away goodies, the singers, the two angels on stilts and the fire-pit.

Hope we didn’t miss out too many – you were all magnificent and we loved the evening up there !

Frank McCrindle

First time taking in parade

For the first time ever, I took in the Big Truck Parade, & I have to tell you it was absolutely awesome!!

To all who participated, in bringing this annual event to fruition, please know that your hard work & needless to say cost, were not in vain!

To put it mildly it was an outstanding job by everyone involved! The variety of vehicles and the imagination it took to bring them all to life was at times jaw-dropping.

Each one was unique & applauded by one and all who lined the streets from where I sat by the Museum.

I know it seemed like a lot of work for such a short time, but I speak for everyone when I say I look forward to seeing you next year!

Jody McConnan

Previous story
Terrible spectacle at the Sportsplex Nov. 17

Just Posted

Still time to grab a tag and help a local child this Christmas

As of end of day Tuesday, there were still 134 tags remaining on the Angel Tree

Campbell River municipal tax rate to rise 2.9 per cent in 2020

City council deliberated on next 10-year financial plan over three days this week

Blood Water II: Fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

Two Campbell River teens receive prestigious sport award

Ty Ludwikowski and Emoni Bush presented with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Project will allow facility to draw water in the event of an earthquake

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

North Island College celebrates expansion of Aboriginal Scholars program

North Island College is marking a successful first term of a newly… Continue reading

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Vancouver Island town to star in new Syfy series: Resident Alien

Ladysmith will play the role of Patience, Colorado in the series

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read