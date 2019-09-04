Campbell River tax dollars being flushed down the new toilet

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the article in the paper last week about the proposed toilet downtown.

Fifteen years ago, I bought a three bedroom, two bathroom house for 133,000. Now a portable toilet goes for 200,000. I hope this outhouse will be capable of having large amounts of paper flushed down the toilet, because 200,000 is a lot of paper.

Our mayor said in the article that had this money burner been bought five years ago, it would have been paid for by now just in what has been spent in maintenance. I wonder if the mayor has tried using the yellow pages? I called coastal porta potties and was quoted a price of $485 a month which includes all maintenance plus having it cleaned out four times a week.

Granted, portable toilets aren’t the nicest things to look at but you can always build a shelter around them out of two-by-fours.

The article goes on to say that police are worried about having a site line into the toilet, well all portable toilets have slats cut in them for ventilation and it would be very simple to place more slats closer to the ground so peoples feet could be seen for safety reasons.

If our mayor thinks that $200,000 is a bargain for the taxpayers then maybe it’s time to rethink who the mayor should be.

James Anderson