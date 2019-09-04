Campbell River tax dollars being flushed down the new toilet

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the article in the paper last week about the proposed toilet downtown.

RELATED: City of Campbell River to spend $200,000 on installing pre-fab washroom downtown

Fifteen years ago, I bought a three bedroom, two bathroom house for 133,000. Now a portable toilet goes for 200,000. I hope this outhouse will be capable of having large amounts of paper flushed down the toilet, because 200,000 is a lot of paper.

Our mayor said in the article that had this money burner been bought five years ago, it would have been paid for by now just in what has been spent in maintenance. I wonder if the mayor has tried using the yellow pages? I called coastal porta potties and was quoted a price of $485 a month which includes all maintenance plus having it cleaned out four times a week.

Granted, portable toilets aren’t the nicest things to look at but you can always build a shelter around them out of two-by-fours.

The article goes on to say that police are worried about having a site line into the toilet, well all portable toilets have slats cut in them for ventilation and it would be very simple to place more slats closer to the ground so peoples feet could be seen for safety reasons.

If our mayor thinks that $200,000 is a bargain for the taxpayers then maybe it’s time to rethink who the mayor should be.

James Anderson

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP
Next story
LETTER: ICBC boss responds to accusations of failing to adapt

Just Posted

Cougar shot and killed in Campbell River

Animal was very comfortable in the highly developed neighbourhood: conservation officer

Saratoga, Miracle Beach residents itching to get to core of mosquito issue

Problem seems to be getting worse and starting earlier in the season

Campbell River Storm bolster behind the bench team

Hockey team announces four additions to coaching and player development roles

Bringing hope to the overdose discussion in Campbell River

‘There are so many out there who don’t reach out and speak to somebody’

Campbell River Citizens on Patrol keeping an eye on your speed

Back-To-School Campaign will remind all drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Most Read