Campbell River Hospital air quality was terrible

It is wonderful to have our new hospital up and running.

We have made two visits there now, and have been generally impressed. However, our visit yesterday, Wednesday, Aug. 22, prompted serious concerns for the health of everyone there, staff , visitors, and especially patients. The air , heavy with smoke pollutants, was worse inside the hospital than outside, if that was even possible. We were in both the imaging area and a patient ward on the third floor.

The air in Wal-Mart, which we also visited, was much better, fresh and most breathable. Wal-Mart had even installed huge air cleaners in the entries to ensure customer comfort. Frankly, we were astonished that a brand new hospital would not have a state-of-the-art negative airflow system. Instead, we were subjected to what smelt, and tasted, like stale recirculated air no matter where we went in the facility.

We sincerely hope this is corrected before the flu season, and definitely before the next fire season, for the health of all of us who might have to visit, work, or be confined there.

Valerie van Veen

Quadra Island

Previous story
On the road to the front lines of the climate crisis

Just Posted

Better road conditions coming to North Island

The North Island contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to Maclean’s magazine

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to… Continue reading

Campbell River store raises cash and supplies for Zeballos emergency workers

Event raises more than $600, along with shelves of food and bottled water

Outlook good in Zeballos, but higher winds could stoke fires across North Island

Firefighters to rappel into bluffs around Zeballos to plan ground attack

Residents identified new water source for rural area south of Campbell River

ADRRA will present findings at meeting in Oyster River on Aug. 29

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Most Read