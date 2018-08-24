Campbell River Hospital air quality was terrible

It is wonderful to have our new hospital up and running.

We have made two visits there now, and have been generally impressed. However, our visit yesterday, Wednesday, Aug. 22, prompted serious concerns for the health of everyone there, staff , visitors, and especially patients. The air , heavy with smoke pollutants, was worse inside the hospital than outside, if that was even possible. We were in both the imaging area and a patient ward on the third floor.

The air in Wal-Mart, which we also visited, was much better, fresh and most breathable. Wal-Mart had even installed huge air cleaners in the entries to ensure customer comfort. Frankly, we were astonished that a brand new hospital would not have a state-of-the-art negative airflow system. Instead, we were subjected to what smelt, and tasted, like stale recirculated air no matter where we went in the facility.

We sincerely hope this is corrected before the flu season, and definitely before the next fire season, for the health of all of us who might have to visit, work, or be confined there.

Valerie van Veen

Quadra Island