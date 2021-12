My name is Tim Fluter and I am the President and Marketing Manager for the Campbell River Motocross Association. We would like to thank Chris Seeley and the Campbell River Boston Pizza for the service they have helped us with since 1996

They have supplied free pizzas for all the flaggers and support staff (around 25 people) free of charge for our race days. On behalf of the Campbell River Motocross Association we would like to give them a huge thanks.

Tim Fluter,

CRMA, president

Campbell River