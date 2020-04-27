Blood clinic a big success at Community Centre

On behalf of Canadian Blood Services, we would like to thank the Campbell River Community Centre for opening their facility recently to host our mobile donation events on April 21-23, 2020.

Karen, Jose, Darren, and other staff on site provided amazing support. They opened their doors for us during the COVID-19 pandemic while remaining closed to all other activities. It was this support from the staff and Board Members at the City of Campbell River that allowed us to continue to help hospital patients in need.

On average, someone in Canada requires blood or blood products every 60 seconds. Generous blood donors in Campbell River make a vital difference in the lives of thousands of patients.

Canadians are taking extraordinary steps to stay safe and adapt during the pandemic. We’re grateful for donors and community volunteers in Campbell River who are supporting Canada’s lifeline. We’re also thankful for the care and dedication of our employees. We appreciate and value everyone’s support of our mobile donation events in your community.

Canadian Blood Services operates regularly scheduled donation events in Campbell River and we will be back in June. New donors are always welcome. Please check your eligibility and book an appointment prior to visiting an event.

To book an appointment for any upcoming donation event, download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit blood.ca.

Sincerely,

Gayle Voyer Jenna Kiesman