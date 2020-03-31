Beg you to reconsider trail closures

It is hard to fault someone for being cautious, but I am writing to express my disappointment in so many recreational trail systems being closed to the public. I wonder whether the decision makers have considered that:

  • we all need to get out and be active every day. It is crucial for our physical and mental health.
  • most of the time we are on these trails, we are not just 2 metres from others – we are 20, 200 or even 2000 metres from other people
  • getting exercise outdoors is a mere fraction of the risk from infection of going to the grocery store
  • the more trails get closed, the more pressure is put on the remaining ones, and the closer contact between users.

I would beg those responsible to consider education instead of closure. Post large signs explaining what behaviours need to be followed. Let us get out and enjoy ourselves in this beautiful area we call home.

Tim Fairbank

Black Creek

CoronavirusHiking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anonymous statements not provided by ICU internal medicine physicians at Campbell River Hospital

Just Posted

RCMP looking for missing Campbell River man

Bernard Eberlein was last seen in Campbell River on March 27

‘Do the right thing. Return the joy you have taken,’ – local driftwood artist asks for return of missing owl sculpture

Buckminster the Owl is missing from his usual perch at Stories Beach

UPDATE: Speed, alcohol not ruled out as factors in crash that left one person dead

Police watchdog, Campbell River Major Crimes Unit are investigating

Campbell River Isolationpalooza II

Featuring all local musicians! The Mirror’s virtual concert, of sorts!

WATCH: Emergency services joins nightly salute to Campbell River frontline workers

Parade with lights and sirens stopped in front of Campbell River Hospital

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Order of Canada Vancouver Island musician pens ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’

Qualicum Beach lawyer and saxaphonist Phil Dwyer notes health officer has become a ‘folk hero’

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection:

Most Read