BC’s forests are not owned by foreign corporations: letter

LETTERS

While I recognize that most of this article was based on quotes from Mr. Woodward, I would have thought that some level of fact checking was in order. Mr. Woodward’s agenda is quite clear, but as someone who was spent his entire working life in the forest industry starting from weekend cleanup in a sawmill to senior executive positions I find his statements simply offensive.

BC’s forests are not owned by foreign corporations. The VAST majority of forest land is owned by the province (i.e. all of the citizens of the province). The only significant portion that is privately held (the land, mostly on Vancouver Island, managed by Mosaic) is owned by two Canadian pension plans, one of which manages the pensions for the majority of BC’s government workers, including teachers. The majority of the corporations that have timber harvesting rights in the province are also not foreign-owned. They are companies that started in small communities like Williams Lake and Quesnel and have grown their operations far beyond BC’s and Canada’s borders but continue to be based here in this province.

As for the forests being managed by Ottawa and Victoria, I’m not aware of any material forest policy being set at the federal level, except perhaps on aboriginal land. While forest policy may be set in Victoria, the province’s forests are managed by dedicated, hard working professionals in ministry offices located in rural and semi-rural communities across the province. That seems like pretty local management to me.

Even a little a bit of research before publishing this story would have resulted in something a little less misleading.

Brian Banfill

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thanks for your support and kindness: letter

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Following provincial health order issued due to COVID-19 spike

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Visitors walk through the Mitlenatch Island flower meadow.
Fundraiser and online trivia night in support of Mitlenatch Island

Join ‘For The Birds’ on April 14, 2021 – a fun online… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP respond to two ‘unnerving’ impaired driving calls in the past week

The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Most Read