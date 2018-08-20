BC Transit maintenance yard approval in Campbell River is short-sighted

I am writing concerning the BC Transit proposed maintenance yard on Evergreen Road in Campbell River.

My family has lived on Evergreen Road for 55 years. My siblings and I grew there and, although some of us have moved to other cities in British Columbia, we are all frequent visitors to our parents’ home.

I am astonished with the town’s planning department decision to allow the BC Transit maintenance yard to be located in this pretty valley, adjacent to one of the access points of the Beaver Lodge Lands and in close proximity to the headwaters of Nunns Creek. Not only is this site an inappropriate location environmentally, but it is a thoughtless, heartless and shortsighted decision in light of the semi-rural nature of this neighbourhood.

In addition to the many home owners on city-sized lots whose property values and quality of life will be impacted by this semi-industrial works yard, there are also a number of charming multi-acre properties that will be affected by the presence of the installation. This little valley was, historically, farmland; the soil is rich and there is at least one new resident that has invested a great deal of time and energy into establishing a blueberry farm on what was once the Pelletier lands.

As a 30-year resident of Vancouver, I have seen a lot of good zoning, and some bad, but never anything as egregious as this transit yard. In an age of increasing environmental land management awareness, not to mention the societal failure to respect the interests of anyone but the one percent, it baffles me why this industrial site would not have been located in Campbellton, far from private homes and amidst other similar facilities.

I am well aware that BC Hydro received a zoning amendment in order to establish their own works yard on this site 40 years ago. If this existing zoning was the justification for the development of the site I would query why the zoning wasn’t changed back to purely residential. I feel that this decision will be sorely regretted in years to come.

Rebecca Lapres

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Just Posted

Fire completely destroys home in Campbell River

Cause unknown in fire that gutted Willow Point home on Sunday

Evacuation order issued for six homes in Zeballos due to ‘risk of falling debris’

Fire continues to threaten town’s only access road

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Authorities mull evacuation order for Zeballos

By David Gordon Koch Campbell River Mirror Smoke billowed from the steep… Continue reading

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Friday afternoon in Nanaimo; injuries were not severe

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

UPDATED: Mother charged in murder of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearnce

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Most Read

  • BC Transit maintenance yard approval in Campbell River is short-sighted

    I am writing concerning the BC Transit proposed maintenance yard on Evergreen…