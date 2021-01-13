BC Hydro crew worked under crazy conditions

A Symphony of Fireworks of thanks to the heroes of the BC Hydro crew, who worked in the craziest of conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 5 to restore power to our neighbourhood, after a large portion of a tree came down on our power lines.

From the quick, compassionate response of the 911 call, to the unbelievably difficult job of cutting the power lines free, to having to fix all our transformers, in the wildest of storms. Thank you.

Watching the work, was as riveting as any Netflix show.

Lorna Seldon Burd

Campbell River

Campbell Riverpower outages