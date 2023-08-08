Appalled at the ferry service to Vancouver for those living on the Island

Filed for publication with the Mirror

Dear Premier Eby and Members of the Legislature,

I’m appalled at the ferry service to Vancouver for those living on Vancouver Island. As it stands today, if anyone wants to come to the Island or leave the Island, they’d better get a reservation. Another $17 on top of their ferry fee, which amounts to a cash grab. Highway robbery! That is, if you can get a reservation at the time you want. Hard to make one even weeks in advance.

I was surprised to learn that B.C. Ferries is considered to be a private company, even though its single shareholder is the provincial government. Meaning the provincial government has lots of say in how the ferries are run and what they charge their passengers. Someone in the government is dropping the ball. This is going to be a huge election issue if nothing is done to correct the problem of such an inefficient and costly service.

My husband and I had hopes of going to the mainland mid-August, but when I tried to book a sailing weeks in advance, what was available wasn’t suitable. The only times available (mid-week, not the weekend) were the last ferry going to the mainland, arriving in Horseshoe Bay after 10 p.m., and the first ferry returning to Nanaimo at 6:25 a.m., which would mean we’d have to rise at 5 a.m. to get it. We are both seniors and the late arrival and early departure are challenging to manage. Not our idea of a good time. So, we cancelled our plans.

I wonder how many people give up travelling to and fro because of the shortage of ferries and the inconvenience? It must be expensive and challenging for goods and services delivered both ways. I wonder how many tourists give up visiting Vancouver Island because of the hassle and cost. And what about those Islanders who require medical treatment on the mainland? What do they do?

I know you know how awful it is.

I would love to know what you plan to do about our link to the mainland. We shouldn’t be held hostage because of the cost and inaccessibility.

I told a friend the MLAs must be working on this as many of them live on the mainland. My friend said they probably fly, so it’s not a problem. And likely they do their work online rather than travel to the Island during the summer.

B.C. Ferry crossings should be free and accessible like the Trans-Canada and Coquihalla highways. The ferry route is our Canadian highway, linking us to the rest of Canada.

What are you planning to do to ensure we can get on and off the Island when we need to? By the way, I wanted to copy the head office for B.C. Ferries, but could not find an email on their contact page.

I look forward to hearing back from you.

Diana Stevan

Campbell River

bc ferryCampbell River