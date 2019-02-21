Apologised to and then insulted

The article concerning the MHC intersection brings a few raised eyebrows.

Firstly, good on council for coming to their collective senses. Wrong idea, wrong spot.

What is concerning to me is the idea that a new plan is being pursued at “significantly lower cost and can be implemented a whole lot quicker.”

I don’t know who the traffic consultants are, or, what the perimeters were but, why was significantly lower cost not on the table at the beginning?

That should be the go to initially. As a property owner and taxpayer I would hope that council has cost control front of mind in all decisions.

The second eyebrow raising from this article comes from the mayor himself, the mayor’s statements on this file are a bit condescending, with all due respect Mr. Mayor, I suspect Campbell River drivers are more than aware of the way roundabouts work and how to use them. It is the very reason you got such pushback in the first place, the public could clearly see what council refused to, that a roundabout at this intersection was unworkable.

Imagine, I read an article where the council of the day, through the mayor’s statements, give a group mea culpa on the square peg round hole and in the very next breath I am completely insulted with the insinuation that I’m not smart enough to understand the science of roundabouts.

Apologised to and then assumed to be ignorant all within a paragraph or two. I accept the apology and I guess I’m sorry?

Murray Ostler

Campbell River

