Apartment approval could become the ‘thin edge of the wedge’

LETTERS

I’m writing to draw attention to a couple of potentially disturbing concerns that have emerged affecting land use planning in Campbell River.

These issues have been raised by WestUrban Developments’ applications to the city for approval of its plans to build a four-story tall, 60-unit apartment block on a lot at the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and the Island Highway, opposite the Anchor Inn. The applications are first, to amend the Official Community Plan (“OCP”), and second, to rezone the subject lot.

By way of background, the Official Community Plan (“OCP”) is the result of an extensive consultation and envisioning process, updated less than four years ago. It sets out the city’s overall vision, objectives and policies governing a broad range of matters affecting the city’s future development, including all land development. In it, the city is divided into different land development areas. The lot in question and its neighbouring lots lie on the height of land overlooking the Passage, running contiguously from Simms Road to at least 6th Avenue that is usually referred to as the “ridge.” The OCP designates these lots to be in a “Controlled Development Area,” called “Neighbourhood.” For the Neighbourhood Areas, the OCP sets out policies that heavily discourage apartment blocks, particularly of the size and density planned by WestUrban.

There are different areas in which apartment blocks are at least not so discouraged. One of those areas identified in the OCP is called “Waterfront.” WestUrban’s first application to the city, therefore, is to have the OCP changed so that its designation of the lot would be “Waterfront.” But it is not clear what justification is advanced for this change. It is not alleged that there is a mistake or other error in the OCP’s current designation of the lot. There is no unintended consequence caused by the “Neighbourhood” designation of the lot. None of these lots are on the actual waterfront. The result would be anomalous: this one lot redesignated “Waterfront,” in which apartment blocks are not discouraged, located in the midst of a “Neighbourhood” area in which apartment blocks are heavily discouraged.

WestUrban’s second application is to have the lot rezoned from its current zoning classification of Single Family Residential (R-1) to a new zone that would permit apartment blocks. The Zoning Bylaw provides four of these zones, allowing increasing levels of density: Residential Multiple, RM-1 to RM-4. However, an apartment building containing 60 units would not be permitted even in the most dense RM-4 zone due to density restrictions given the smaller size, one-third of a hectare, of the lot. Moreover, building height restrictions for RM zones in the Zoning Bylaw, to comply with the OCP’s policies against disruption of view corridors, would prohibit an apartment building four stories tall on the lot.

So, WestUrban has applied for the lot to be rezoned to a special, one-off zone called “Comprehensive Development” (CD). This type of zone is one that is tailor-made for larger, complex and diverse developments that are not contemplated in the Zoning Bylaw. For example, the Jubilee Heights subdivision development near the intersection of Dogwood and the Jubilee Parkway has CD Zone 1, drafted specifically for it. The Campbell River Golf Course up on Peterson Road has CD Zone 3, again drafted specifically for it. WestUrban’s plans, on the other hand, are for just an apartment block, no different from any other apartment block in town, none of which, with one exception, have applied for, nor been granted, a CD zone. Since each CD zone is different, we do not know what this zone would contain. It is not at all clear what justifies a rezone to CD for the lot.

To be clear, neither of these applications have been approved by the city. Whether or not they will be, the forgoing analysis raises questions about this combination of the OCP amendment and grant of a CD zone. It is precisely these questions that constitute the concerns referred to earlier. They are as follows:

One, the OCP states that in the absence of significant changing community circumstances, “…all bylaws enacted… after the adoption of an OCP must be consistent with the Plan…” An OCP amendment is best characterized as rectifying an unintended and unforeseen consequence of its broad brush, in order to conform to the OCP’s vision and policies. It should not be approved without a focus on preserving the spirit of the land development vision in the OCP, rather than altering that vision. In my view, where there is nothing in the OCP that needs to be rectified, a requested amendment which would then change, rather than amend, the OCP should not be approved.

Two, the grant of a CD zone for developments that are in no way “comprehensive” would set a dangerous precedent. The use of this special zone should be reserved for genuinely comprehensive developments. To grant a CD zone for any development for which one of the authorized zones is already available risks degrading not only the CD zone’s purpose, but also that of the authorized zones.

As an illustration of the possible effect of these concerns, in this case, WestUrban’s applications, if approved, could arguably become the proverbial “thin edge of the wedge” of similar applications for similar special treatment of properties in the area of the ridge which applications would be harder to deny. This projected result illustrates the type of change to the OCP’s vision that I have argued should not take place by amendment application.

This is not to say that the OCP cannot be changed, but that any such change should not take place without an appropriate, and thorough level of public consultation and envisioning, rather than being a by-product of a set of development approval applications. Apart from anything else, approval of a process potentially leading to a change of that dimension should not even be contemplated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which public participation has been sharply curtailed.

Michael Claire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City should consider fresh alternative to the library plan

Just Posted

Wizard Royce Pritchard and Princess Everley (18 months) play in their homemade cardboard castle as they get ready for the upcoming Virtual Family Fair being put on by the Campbell River Family Network Nov. 16 to 27. Princess Everley’s stuffies have since moved into the edifice. Photo submitted
Campbell River’s Child Day celebration goes virtual and expands to two weeks

‘We’re hoping to replicate what the fair would normally be, minus the noise and the facepainting’

Tim Hortons managers Tom Hergt and Danielle Purcell, Ken Niesen Hamper Chairman, Mike Beston, Grand Knight, and Tim Hortons team members were on hand to present the proceeds of the Campbell River Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies sales to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies donation kicks off Christmas Hamper drive

Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper drive returns with some COVID-19-related changes

Director Brad Unger (left) was acclaimed as chair at the Nov. 4, 2020 SRD Board meeting, and director Claire Moglove was elected to the vice chair position. Photo supplied by Strathcona Regional District
New chair chosen for SRD board

Out-going director Michele Babchuk had held role, now going to Director Brad Unger

Dawn Hamilton says even if the Angel Tree won’t bet physically set up and filled with tags for people to take this year, it’s never been more important for the initiative to continue in 2020. File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Angel Tree initiative goes virtual for 2020

‘If there was any time that Angel Tree is really needed, it’s this year,’ says organizer

The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)
Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read