Anonymous statements not provided by ICU internal medicine physicians at Campbell River Hospital

In response to the article published in print March 19th, 2020 in the Campbell River Mirror titled “Local critical care physician says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19”, our group feels it is important to clarify this anonymous statement by a “critical care physician” was not provided by any of the internal medicine physicians who staff the Intensive Care Unit and provide inpatient care at the Campbell River and District Hospital.

We have been very actively involved in working collaboratively with the health authority to prepare for the coming weeks and months and will continue to do so to protect the health and safety of our hospital and the community we all live in.

Dr. Kristyn Campbell

Dr. Nathan Allen

Dr. Ana Araujo

Dr. Aadil Dhansay

Dr. Jennifer Grace

Dr. Heather Blair

Coronavirus

