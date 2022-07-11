All these years I’ve been a scofflaw, a lawbreaker

Imagine my surprise upon opening my Mirror to find out that all these years I have been a scofflaw, a low down lawbreaker according to Marc’s spin.

I admit that I hang my clothes out to dry. Before an army of bylaw officers, ticket book in hand, descends in my yard to check my clean clothes drying (if we ever get sun) I will be happy to advise a less cumbersome and faster course of action. Imagine the energy savings we can accomplish!

Back in the day, as a member of the Ontario Legislature I sponsored five private members bills, all of which received Royal assent, in one legislative session. I urge our local MLA to sponsor a private members bill to at least allow local option to be enacted to erect clothes lines. If for some reason she can’t, then at least support a Green Party one. This is truly green energy savings

Who knows, with this initiative we might save enough energy to forestall an increase in the carbon tax on gasoline.

Sterling Campbell

Campbell River

