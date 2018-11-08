Affluence and education don’t ensure making good life choices

In response to the letter to the editor by Tanya MacDonald, first I would like to say that I am not going to get into a debate on why one should or should not get the flu vaccine. I think that it is a battle that one cannot ‘win’ either way.

I will say that I find it interesting that Tanya MacDonald says, “It should be noted that research has found that parents who choose not to vaccinate their children are generally better educated than their pro-vaccine counterparts.”

As this comment does not relate to just the flu vaccine, I will say that this comment makes it sound like I am stupid because I chose to vaccinate my children against measles and tetanus. I am sure that those parents who have lost children to measles (of which they recently have in developed countries) would not like to be called stupid after they have had to deal with the death of their child.

The aforementioned quote makes it sound like people who have received higher education make better choices than those who have not. I think we can agree that this is not the case in all of life’s circumstances. Just because someone is smart and has the money to get higher education, does not make people make good life choices, let alone in deciding for one’s family whether to be vaccinated with the flu vaccine.

As well, it is my understanding that the research around this speaks not just to people that have higher education but it is fairly clear that it is talking about Caucasian, wealthy, upper middle class people who are able to eat well and exercise regularly and who actually may not fear disease itself (“(Sociodemographic Predictors of Vaccination Exemptions on the Basis of Personal Belief in California”, Yang, Y. Tony, Delamater, Paul L., et al. American Journal of Public Health, 2015 December 22).

Brad Ruff

Previous story
Referendum before us a question of values

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

Petition demand changes to bus route that forces mobility-challenged seniors to walk blocks in order to get to the Campbell River hospital

Changes to the Campbell River bus schedule leave mobility-challenged seniors with a… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District board reconsiders some of bottled water stance

One key issue is whether residents can supply neighbours during drought

Campbell River Hospice garden features vandalized

Society looking for temporary lighting for next month’s vigil event

Traumatized war veterans struggle to get services – MP Blaney

NDP motion on funding for veterans get unanimous support in Parliament

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall

Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Most Read