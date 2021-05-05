(Mirror file photo)

A Tribute to the Endoscopy Department of the Campbell River Hospital

Like most folks, I was not looking forward to having a procedure at the hospital.

In fact, it was with trepidation that I arrived at the Endoscopy Department of the Campbell River Hospital this past Friday. I was most pleasantly surprised. The staff were, without exception, both courteous and cheerful.

I was given a clean, private cubicle forty-five minutes ahead of the procedure, with preparations done in a skillful and respectful manner, and with the addition of some humorous conversation.

In the spotless OR, the anesthetist carefully explained the anaesthetic to be administered, as well as explaining the graphs of my vitals which appeared on a large screen.

Before I knew it, I was back in the cubicle enjoying a cup of coffee and cookies. For the next half hour, my vitals continued to be monitored by a pleasant-faced nurse.

The surgeon, who did the procedure, appeared and explained her findings in a clear, direct manner.

Accompanying paperwork also explained the findings, as well as post-care instructions. Shortly afterwards, I dressed and was accompanied by another nurse to the outside pickup area where I was met by my husband.

In conclusion my parting comment to the nurse was, “I never expected a hospital experience to actually be enjoyable.”

She smiled broadly as she waved goodbye.

Kudos to the wonderful staff of the Endoscopy Department of the Campbell River Hospital.

Antonia Huber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

City of Campbell River crews work to repair a four-inch water main near Carihi Secondary School. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Main break leaves Campbell River neighbourhood without water

Students sent home early from Carihi Secondary, businesses closed

The arena at Strathcona Gardens could be in the running for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition. File photo – Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens eyes 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition

Winner gets to host a pre-season NHL game and $250,000 to help fix their arena

Carl Kolonsky CROP. Photo by Luke Shields
Campbell River veteran receives flowers, letter of thanks from Dutch student on Liberation Day

Dutch city honours Canadian WWII veterans for role in liberating the Netherlands

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
SRD asked to support decision to remove fish farms

Wilderness Tourism Association says SRD consituents ‘will benefit greatly’ from wild salmon population

Properly storing food can increase its shelf life, reducing the amount that gets wasted. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
How to save over $1,000 and the planet at the same time

Planning, storage and use all help people reduce food waste

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after B.C. river could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. Coleman has been recalled for May 14. (Screengrab)
Langley’s Coleman returns for second round of testimony at money laundering hearings

The former longtime Liberal MLA and cabinet minister will testify May 14.

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of Northfield Road on Wednesday morning, May 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

One driver taken to hospital, both northbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway closed

Most Read