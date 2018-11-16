A shocking statistic in a democracy

Further to Lucas Schuller’s letter of Nov. 9, 2018, I wish to remind readers that if some form of Proportional Representation is chosen, it will be only for a trial period of two election cycles.

After that, another referendum will decide if we wish to keep it, or go back to the first-past-the-post system, which works better if there are only two parties.

And in only one election in the past 66 years was a majority government elected by over 50 per cent of voters. All others were elected by fewer. This is a shocking statistic in a democracy.

Joyce Baker

