1929-2021 ~ Sadly our Mom has passed away at age 92. She had lived independent in her condo for seven years after moving from the family home. She and Dad had been happily married for over 65 years when Dad passed.

They had three children: Maureen(D), Byan, Kathern and daughter-in-law Ann. She had five grandchildren: Misha (D), Joel (D), Brendan, Adam and Joe, five great grandchildren: Carter, John, Adelaide, Isla and Alexandra.

She loved us all and we loved her. She did a lot of volunteer work over the years. She had five remaining brothers and sisters in their 80’s and 90’s who lived in Alberta. She always said she was an Albertan at heart.

I am thankful for the care she got at Campbell River Hospital. To her many friends send her a goodbye prayer.

Obituary