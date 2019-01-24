Born March 8, 1930 in Baltimore Maryland. Deeply loved husband and soul mate of Patricia Boham. Loved and respected by his children, Leslie Scofield Kaestner, Carl Scofield and Amy Scofield, his step-daughters, Dana Skaar and Erin Skaar and grandsons, Carey and Dylan Kaestner and brother, John ‘Spike’ Scofield.

Will lived fully and contributed greatly. As an engineer, he was Manager of Planetary Programs at Martin Marietta in Denver, Colorado until the mid 70’s. He managed advanced Mars missions, and directed studies of unmanned lunar missions, missions to Phobos and Deimos, the Venus orbital imaging radar mission and others.

In mid life, he changed careers and at age 50 received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. For over 25 years, as a Clinical Psychologist, in private practice with his wife Patricia, he helped many through painful times and toward a realization of their real potential.

He was a spiritual seeker, looking for the common thread of truth in the world’s religions and spiritual practices. A long time meditator, he shared his wisdom humbly, yet generously with those who wished to learn from him. His kindness, quiet understanding and humour blessed all who knew him.

Will was able live for over 3 years after a serious stroke and die peacefully at home due to the caring and competent support of VIHA Home Support aides, nurses and staff and his doctor, Kerry Baerg. There are not words to adequately express how wonderful these people are and how grateful Will’s family are to them.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at 2:30 pm in the family home Sunday, February 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, you might wish to make a donation to the Campbell River SPCA or Campbell River Hospice Society. Messages to the family can be sent to thoughts_of_will@googlegroups.com.