William Robert Mitchell

April 9, 1932 – October 3, 2018

Bill passed through the gates of heaven to meet with his beloved wife, Adele, early Wednesday morning.

Well loved by anyone who was lucky enough to meet him, Bill was a true believer of our Lord and lived every one of his 86 years in service to him. Bill spent his younger years as an accountant for the Canadian Air Force where he met his wife of 57 years. After much moving around, Bill, his wife Adele and their two daughters settled in the Comox Valley.

Bill lived to serve others. He acted as a caregiver for his own father and later he and Adele were home share providers to special needs adults.

Nothing matter more to Bill than his family and he was quick to help anyone who needed it. His quick witted humour, inner joy, famous political banters and humanitarianism will live on to inspire his loved ones for years to come.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Wendy(Gary) and Dallas(Gerry) granddaughter, Angela(Donovan), great-grandchildren, Ashlen, Olivia and Michael and sisters, Margaret(Wayne), Kathleen(Phil), Edith(David). He was predeceased by his sister Florence and brother Alec.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.