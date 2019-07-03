July 3, 2019

On June 25th Virginia Patterson (nee Prepchuk), 85 years of age, transitioned to join her loving family and friends who have gone before her, on another soul journey. We lost an aunt, wife, daughter, sister, friend and an amazing voice. Virginia was gifted with incredible vocals and a flair for the dramatic. She loved to sing and could turn any conversation into a song, mid-sentence, bringing joy and laughter to every occasion. She used her gift of voice to sing in choirs, theatre shows, professionally in a band for many years while living in Regina, Saskatchewan, as well as at numerous family and friend’s wedding ceremonies, over several decades.

Virginia also loved to cook and collected literally hundreds of cook books and watched thousands of hours of cooking shows. Eating good food was a favorite pastime, along with trying new restaurants. She was quite the ‘foodie’ and collector of cooking gadgets.

Virginia was blessed with a loving partner whom she married later in life; George Patterson had been a long-time friend. They married in 1984 in a wedding ceremony at the Greek Orthodox Church Regina and exchanged vows at the Presbyterian Church in New Westminster. They moved into George’s home in Campbell River BC. Virginia not only fell in love with George and his family but also with Campbell River. Upon George’s passing in 1998 she and her beloved cat, Yoda, remained in CR until her passing.

Virgie was the fourth child of Gabe and Mary Prepchuk, born in Edgeworth Saskatchewan and raised in Regina. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Prepchuk, sister Georgina Abdoulah and her husband, Oscar. Virgie is survived by her ‘big brother’ Nick Prepchuk; sister-in-law, Auriole Prepchuk and leaves nieces and nephews, George’s family and dear friends to carry on her memory.

Virginia worked in Regina, New Westminster and Calgary where she held many administrative positions with various companies. Before marrying George and retiring, she held a position as Private Secretary to the President and CEO of Gulf Oil.

Always involved in various organizations, Virginia’s bigger than life personality touched many lives, made many friends, and left us with many stories. Bless your soul Virginia and we will see you again.

Virgie’s family want to thank all those who loved, cared for and supported her in her final time. Memorial services will be held in Campbell River and Regina, in the fall.

“The song has ended; but the melody lingers on”