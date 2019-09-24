September 24, 2019

It is with heavy but love-filled hearts we advise of the passing of our beloved matriarch, Trudy May Drover. After a valiant battle with cancer, for the second time in her life, she passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 24th. Loving mother to Jesse (Kim), Daniel, Michael (Hannah) and David (Rachel). Trudy has been a huge part of the Campbell River community ever since moving here in 1979, after growing up in Trail then Kitimat. She is survived by her boys and her grandchildren, Katie, Kylie, Riley and

Ella; her siblings Dale (Bronwen), Robin (Melanie), Randy (Lyn), Cheryl (Gord) and Diane (Ed), and all of their beautiful children. She leaves behind family and friends all over BC and the world, reaching as far as Australia. She is predeceased by her much loved parents, Hilda and Ray, whom we know will welcome her with open arms.

Trudy adored being with her people, finding new friends wherever she went. She spent her hours out in nature, in her beautiful garden, or wandering the beach hunting for beach glass, geocaches and other treasures. We’ve been so lucky to have you in our lives. Love you bigger.

A service will be held to celebrate this extraordinary life at Campbell River Community Centre on Saturday 28th September at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider becoming an organ donor or donating blood to save a life. If unable, and you would still like to make a contribution in Trudy’s memory, please consider donating to BC Transplant.