October 3, 1930 – August 21, 2019

Rosey Brule died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 87.

Born on October 3, 1931; the youngest in a family of 11 siblings. She was raised on a farm in the Peace River area of AB.

She is survived by two older brothers, Tony and Carl (Doris) Wityshyn of Red Deer and Witaskiwin, AB.

She is also survived by her daughters, Millie (Al) Thir of Campbell River and Margaret Quinn of Yarrow, BC, six grand-children, six great-grand- children, daughter-in-law, Kim Derish of Surrey, BC and many nieces and nephews, and two step daughters Philene Brule and Elaine Litterscheidt of Chilliwack. She was predeceased by her son, Lloyd Derish on July 3, 2019.

She had a wonderful gift of hospitality and was a kind woman of God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A special thanks to Dr. R. Sutherland for his kind care.

Funeral Service Monday, August 26, 2019 at time 11:30 am at Living Waters Fellowship Church at 2222 Regent Road, Black Creek, B.C. Pastor Randy Beatty officiating.

In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Psalm 23:6

“and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever”