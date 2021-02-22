It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rob after a seven-year long battle with illness. He is predeceased by his mom Shannon and grandparents, aunts and uncles in Canada and Sweden.

Rob is, and will be dearly missed by his wife Leslie, together for 43 years. His son Hunter, wife Katie, children Natalie and Gunnar. His pride and joy was watching them grow up. His daughter Erin and partner Dustin. Dad Philip and his Sister Deena, husband Ron and her kids Josh, Ashley, Eleisha and their families. And many more cousins and Aunts in Canada and Sweden.

Robbie as his long-time school friends called him, and still do, are spread out around the world.

Rob loved to do all sorts of things from building his own dream shop, to the addition on his home. There wasn’t a car that he couldn’t fix. He had so much fun doing a total rebuild on his ’73 Astra.

Rob’s love of the outdoors started as a kid with him joining Scouting, going right through from Cub’s to Ventures. He went through with the same core group of guys who got up to some interesting adventures when they were in Ventures!

Rob’s love of the outdoors continued as he spent summers camping and creating memories with the family.

Rob loved to go hunting and fishing. For years he was a member of the fish and game club helping to gather prizes for the yearly banquet. He was lucky enough to draw two local elk tags and help with two other draws, one was a record bull, harvested by his buddy Jeff.

Fishing and boating were always a part of Rob’s life. He started out with a 14′ tinnie fishing all the hot spots around Campbell River. Then on to a bigger 16′ Boston Whaler. Rob loved to use live bait to fish, so lots of time was spent raking or jigging for herring before the tide change. He was the happiest fishing the scrum in front of the lighthouse or out at the cans.

As with most men, work and family interrupted their fun times, so the next boat took awhile. Through work Rob met members of the Gowlland Harbour Yacht Club. Let the good times begin! A larger boat was needed and soon Short Wave was plying the waters with the Yacht Club.

Many good times aboard her exploring all the cove’s and inlets of Desolation Sound. Dinghy riding in Gowlland Harbour and Shoal Bay Caesar’s! It shortly became evident that the family needed a bigger boat! The search was on and the 30′ Dolphin Explorer became the next yacht. As with anything, Rob rebuilt her engines with the goal of taking her to Alaska one summer.

Rob had many careers in his lifetime, making many life long friends. Starting out at West Fraser Lumber as a yardman. He had a good time there playing on the company G.I.S. slow pitch team. Rob then moved on to the tile company, where he acquired more skills. Chokerman at Naka Creek was the next job, with a lot of mischief to be had in the bunkhouses!!

After an injury Rob was retrained as a partsman. He began his career at Auto Marine Electric and then moved on to spend many years at C.R.E.S. Rob was proud to be an owner of the NAPA franchise in Campbell River and Courtenay.

The family would like to thank Dr. Veerapen and Dr. Farias and all of the staff on 3A of the Campbell River hospital, we greatly appreciate all of your care and support that was given to Rob.

Donations can be made in memory of Rob to the Campbell River Fish and Wildlife Association, 2641 Campbell River Rd, Campbell River BC, V9W 4N4.

So, after a day of fishing, hunting or boating and you are safely at home or the anchor is snug, raise a glass in memory of Rob.