It is profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Rick Kerwin Kendrick Baechler.

Rick was born December 7, 1943 in Timmins, Ontario to Robert Clare Baechler and Mary Edna Baechler (Humphrey). Rick moved to Atikokan, Ontario when his father took a position with Steep Rock Iron mines. After high school Rick joined the armed forces for 3 years then returned to Atikonkan and took a position with the same mine.

Rick met and married his wife Cynthia Ann Baechler (Parsons) in 1968. The newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Campbell River, B.C. The honeymoon lasted 52 years.

Rick took a position with Crown Zellerbach Mill and retired from Catalyst in 2004. Retirement gave Rick the opportunity to do what he loved most.. spend more time with his family.

Rick is survived by his wife Cynthia. Daughter Nicole and son-in-law David Paddock, children Jordan (Talia), Riley (Kati), Luke and Ezra. Daughter Kendra and son-in-law James Rogers, children Ephraim, Wyn, Shiloh, Judah and Sun Li. He is also survived by brothers Guy, Robert, Vaughn and Joe and their families and numerous cousins in Ontario and Campbell River.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 1 pm. He is Home! Praise the Lord!