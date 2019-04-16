September 19, 1924 – April 16, 2019

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father Richard (Dick) Wheeldon.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years Jean, brothers John, Mac, Tiny, Tony, Robin and sister Pam. He leaves behind his girlfriend Ruth James, brother Pat, children Patti (Pete), Jim (Karen), Denise, Dick, Bill (Linda), Dave (Sandra), and grandchildren Rod, Brad, Alysha, Travis, Kent, Riley and Dana and their respective partners. He also leaves behind many great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews, brother and sister in-laws.

He worked in the woods in Kelsey Bay for many years while raising his family and finished his career as a fisherman. He was always there to lend a hand. He was also in the Navy as a young man.

He spent many years coaching his sons in ball and other sports and could be seen in many hockey arenas. He could also be found bailing out his daughters with their broken down vehicles on many occasions. His family was always his focus!

A Celebration of Life will be held April 26th at 11am at the Courtenay Legion.

We would like to thank the staff at Glacier View Lodge for taking excellent care of Dad the past two and a half years. It is appreciated!