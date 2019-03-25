March 25, 2019

Reg was born in Willingdon, Alta.

He came to Campbell River in 1957, where he met Dorothy and enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

He was a proud father of Daryl(Ellen), Terry, Greg and Joanne(Ken) and an even prouder Papa of Alicia(Sean), Bryanna(Chris), Trevor, Shaela, Jasmine, Brady and Amy.

Reg was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in November, 2018.

With his family’s blessing, Reg was able to die a peaceful, dignified death, at home.

Dr. Tanja Daws and nurse Shannon of MAiD were amazing, thank you for your compassionate and professional care.

The family would also like to thank doctors Baerg and Nel, the home care nursing team and the nurses and support staff on 3B, at the Campbell River hospital for their excellent care.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm, on Sunday, April 28, at the Thunderbird Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Campbell River Head Injury Society or Second Chance Recovery house would be appreciated.

GO STORM, GO!!