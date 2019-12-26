December 26, 2019

Pat passed away quietly in Campbell River Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 26th with her children, Jeff and Joanne at her side. Born in Burnaby on Dec. 28th, 1933, she was an only child, but when she married Jack she gained three sisters, Betty, Ann and Willy, with whom she remained extremely close. She and Jack moved to Campbell River in 1960, where they both worked for the Campbell River Courier for many years. Later in life, Pat delivered Meals on Wheels and was a Sendial volunteer, grocery shopping for those who could not.

With Jack, Pat lived a full and rich life with many friends, a much loved cabin on Village Bay Lake, and eventually two adored grandchildren, Kate and Rab. After Jack passed away in 2008, Pat was very fortunate to find love again with Bud Adams. They had a wonderful seven years together, sharing many trips both within Canada and abroad.

Pat carried herself with enormous poise and she was wonderfully game whether it was speeding along on a tandem bike or learning to water ski with Jack, fishing her limit in Greensey Bay with Bud, or helping host haunted house Halloween parties for her grandchildren. Above all, Pat was enormously loyal – to her friends, her family and beloved golden retriever, Nellie. She always looked after the people in her life. We will miss her deeply.

Pat is survived by her children Jeff and Joanne, their spouses Marcy and Simon, and her grandchildren Kate and Rab.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at the Campbell River Hospital for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the hospital’s foundation in Pat’s name would be appreciated.

Friends are invited to an open house on Friday, January 3rd from 1 pm to 4 pm at Pat’s home, # 25 – 2055 Galerno Road.