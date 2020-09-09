March 8, 1933 – September 9, 2020

Olga Allen passed away peacefully on September 9th 2020 at the age of 87 years at Campbell River Hospital.

Olga is predeceased by her husband Edward Allen.

She is survived by her son Barry Allen (Helen) of Kamloops BC and daughter Shelley of Sointula BC.

She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she will miss.

Special thanks to the nurses and doctors who looked after her.

Olga loved living on the island, she enjoyed the rain and the calm pace of island life.

Olga enjoyed dancing and playing bingo and of course, making perogies. Her love language was making meals for others as well as introducing people to new dishes they had not experienced before.

For those who wish, a donation made in Olga’s memory to your favourite charity would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed via Island Funeral Services email: info@comoxvalleyfuneralhome.com