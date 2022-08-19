August 19, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria Deanne Thompson. Mia was an amazing artist and writer. She had a profound connection to animals; playing her flute in the garden would draw in squirrels and birds, charming the former to sleep.

She is predeceased by her mother, Betty Lee Thompson and survived by her husband, Tavis Shaver and father, Grant Thompson. A beautiful, pure, indomitable spirit, she is gone too soon.

Mia, we are blessed to have had you with us for even a day. We love you and will never stop missing you.

Obituary