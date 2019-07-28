June 24, 1960 – July 28, 2019

Born in New Westminster, BC to Arne and Irene Mustvedt.

Survived by his daughters Lori Garson (Phil) and Michelle Adamo (Jon), his brothers Len, Larry, Rob (Maureen) and Gary (Lisa), four grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Arne and Irene, and his sister Louise.

Les was known for his talented drywalling skills and his passion and love for fishing. Spending many years on Vancouver Island in the 80’s and 90’s as a drywaller; while also working as a fishing guide and spending his spare time on the water. He loved catching those Tyee’s!

Les lived a different life and struggled with mental health and addiction his entire life, but he was a kind person who truly just wanted to do well and get better; and he is finally at peace.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the Canadian Mental Health and Addiction Services to help those who are or who have loved ones dealing with mental illness and addiction.

There will be no service.



