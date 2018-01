Jan 23, 2018

After a long battle, Larry passed away in the early morning hours on January 23rd with his loving wife Sandy by his side.

Throughout his journey he never lost his wit or humour that we all have come to admire. Larry was surrounded by the love of his family.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Sandy, his two sons; Tyler (Kendra), Thomas

(Allie) as well as his grandsons Oliver and Elliot as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral details will follow at a later date.