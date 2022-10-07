In Loving Memory ~

L. Fraser Steenson was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba on December 3, 1946. The family worked their way to Vancouver via stops in Saskatoon, where brother Murray was born, and Calgary.

After completing his schooling in Vancouver, he joined the Canadian Military in May 68. His military career took him from coast to coast with stops in Shearwater, N.S. – Sea King helicopters (1971-1974), Moose Jaw – Tutor Jet Instructor (1974-1979), and Base Rescue Single Huey (1982-1985).

Fraser’s last flying tour was in Portage la Prairie instructing on the Jet Ranger (1988-1991) before retiring from the military in Calgary in 1994.

What Fraser was most proud of was his family. It was in Shearwater, N.Ş. that he met and married the love of his life, Beverly. They were happily married for 50 years. Fraser was a proud father of 2 sons, Ron and Troy.

After retirement, Bev and Fraser bought a large 5th wheel and travelled south annually for the winters. They retired full time in Campbell River. Here they built 2 houses and were co-administrators of the local Food Bank for 11 years. Additionally, Fraser was also commanding officer of the air cadet squadron.

Fraser is survived by his wife Bev, sons Ron (Leslie) and Troy (Kath), grandkids Braeden, Ella and Cooper, his brother, Murray and wife Sue.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Dolphins Resort, Campbell River, October 23rd, 2:30 – 5.

Fraser will be interned at Victory Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be offered at www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca

