October 31, 2021
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Kiwa. She leaves behind sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Discovery Harbour Care Centre, who cared for Kiwa in her final years.
She is now with her husband who preceded her passing.Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map