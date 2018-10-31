October 31, 2018

Kenneth was born in Saint John NB, and passed way in Campbell River, BC after a long illness. Ken operated his business, Beaton Electric and DeeJaying for Beat on Music in Campbell River.

He is survived by wife Brenda, and sons Gordon and David, daughter Susan, grandchildren Jessica, Brian, Julie, Cole and Mason, sisters Jean and Catherine, half-brother Leigh and half-sisters Pat, Pam and Laura. Celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Sutton’s Campbell River Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on November 5, 2018 with a reception following. Rest in peace, Ken.

Sutton’s Campbell River Funeral Home