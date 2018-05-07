May 7, 2018

Jim (James) Roberts passed away peacefully in the Campbell River hospital on Monday, May 7th at the age of 69.

He is survived by his wife Jane and two sons Michael (Roula) and Aaron, and grandsons Lucas and Jacob, sister Vivian Holford, brothers David (Rita) and Bruce (Debra).

Jim Roberts made Campbell River his home after graduating university beginning a long career as high school teacher in geography and social studies. His eccentric personality and sense of humor would often leave a lasting impression on his students.

Jim was always on the look out for adventure and could often be found boating, at Mt Washington or enjoying Strathcona Park. Special thanks to Dr. Walker for his support and care, and to the wonderful staff on the third floor of the hospital.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.