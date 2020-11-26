1961-2020 ~ It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Janice Laura Henning.

Beloved wife of Harold A. Henning, mother to Eric Alex Christian together with his partner, Jacinta Stewart and step-mother to Julia Klassen and Lorraine Henning. She lived a full life enjoying all that life had to offer.

She enjoyed all her trips to Mexico and visiting with friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all.

We wish to thank the dedicated staff, nurses and doctors at the North Island Campbell River Hospital who took care of her.