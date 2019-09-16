It is with a deep sense of sadness that we announce the passing of Stu. He was born in Princeton BC April 14, 1941. He was predeceased by his parents Ida and Jim Meldrum and brother Murray.

Stu grew up in North Vancouver spending his summers at his favorite place, Wolf Creek, near Princeton with his grandparents and in Keremeos

with his cousins.

After high school Stu took time to travel in Europe and North Africa. While there he realized the importance of education and decided to become

a teacher. After graduating from UBC with a B. Ed. He married Jane Bredenberg and then accepted a teaching position in Port Alice. From there his teaching career brought him to Campbell River where he, Jane and their two children Krista and Jim remained.

Stu was a kind and humble man with integrity. His interests were diverse. He was an active board member for the Association for Community Living and served as a board member for Big Brothers and Sisters. He loved all sports: fishing, hiking, canoeing, golf, and skiing. His claim to fame was racing Harry Jerome the length of a football field and winning. Another of Stu’s passions was history and he was always willing to share his knowledge.

Stu will be missed by his wife Jane of fifty-two years, his daughter Krista, son Jim, daughter in law Allison and two grandsons Cameron and Owen, his brother in law Paul and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

We would like to thank the hospital staff on 3D, Dr. Prinsloo and Dr. Frolic for their loving care and kindness to Stu and our family.

Please consider a donation to: the Alzheimer’s Association of B C, the Campbell River Hospital Foundation or Geenways Land Trust.